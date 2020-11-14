SHERIDAN — As many Americans prepare for a different kind of holiday season than ever before, local businesses are doing the same.
Mydland Market will offer a home-cooked roasted turkey meal with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls for four people, and is taking pre-orders until Nov. 22. At Sackett’s Market, locals can find prime rib and all natural ham, or place an order for an organic, never-frozen turkey. Over at the Cowboy Cafe, chefs will be making pumpkin and fruit pies, along with homemade bread pudding and peach caramel crunch and cherry caramel crunch. Simultaneously on Friday morning, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Wyoming is fifth in the nation for new COVID-19 infections, and by some counts, third just after the Dakotas.
“Our hospitals are overwhelmed today,” Gordon said. “All of this spells trouble for our citizens … our hospital staff and workers are also strained.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening, and household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Organizers and attendees of larger events “should consider the risk of virus spread based on event size, including number of attendees and other factors, and take steps to reduce the possibility of infection,” the CDC said. People exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19 should not attend in-person gatherings, and the same is true for older adults or people with certain medical conditions, according to the CDC.
Gordon said he is worried about Thanksgiving, and what impact family gatherings may have on the spread of COVID-19.
“Our Thanksgiving holiday is very, very important,” Gordon said, “but we also want to make sure we will have a merry Christmas. And at this point with these trends, there will be a lot of people who won’t be there for Christmas.”
Jessica Garrelts, owner of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home in downtown Sheridan, said if we can’t all be together for the holidays, some comfort can be taken in recreating the dishes our loved ones usually bring to the table.
“If we can’t be in as big a group as we want to be for these holidays, or if you can’t be with the person who always brings the stuffing in the cast iron Dutch oven, if you recreate that dish, in a way, it feels like you are with them,” she said. “Carrying on those traditions even if you can’t be together is meaningful.”
Kalvin Eisenach of Sackett’s Market said he has noticed a slight uptick in sales of local, organic products this year, perhaps indicating that people are cooking at home.
“People know what they are getting when they get it from us, and they know where their food came from,” he said, adding that if he had his choice, he would have a prime rib for his holiday meal.
“I choose beef over turkey all the time,” he laughed. Zoila Perry with the Downtown Sheridan Association said this Thanksgiving and Christmas will be a great time to support local businesses, who have been hit hard in 2020 — and it’s a fun way to keep spirits up as well.
“Downtown is a whole shopping experience. If you’re trying something on in person, or going to get a kitchen gadget, you can see what you are looking at instead of ordering online and having to ship something back,” Perry said.
Garrelts said one of her favorite kitchen items is the cast iron Dutch oven, a versatile piece that comes in many sizes.
“For Thanksgiving, you could do anything in it from a small bird, or you can do your stuffing in it, you can do your gravy in it, you can bake your bread in it,” she said. “It will do stovetop or oven. You can even do hot toddies in your Dutch oven.”
One-pot meals where all the flavors come together feel especially homey, she said, and cast iron Dutch ovens and other kitchen staples often bring back memories of grandparents and loved ones who also used them. Her store also has fun decorations that will make you laugh, if that’s what you need.
“We have some cute dish towels that have pumpkin pies on them that say, ‘I only have pies for you,’ or one that says ‘Stop, drop and pass the rolls. We have fun stuff, and the pretty stuff,” she said, “But what we all need right now is a little laugh in our lives.”