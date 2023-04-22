SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is bursting with music coming into spring and summer, with students showcasing their talent as the 2022-2023 school year wraps up.

For the first year, Big Horn Elementary School music teacher and director Tyler Rogers and all 120 elementary students performed “Goal!”, a production about soccer and sports as a whole. Likewise, the Sheridan County Youth Choir will host its spring concert  April 25 at 7 p.m. in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

