SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is bursting with music coming into spring and summer, with students showcasing their talent as the 2022-2023 school year wraps up.
For the first year, Big Horn Elementary School music teacher and director Tyler Rogers and all 120 elementary students performed “Goal!”, a production about soccer and sports as a whole. Likewise, the Sheridan County Youth Choir will host its spring concert April 25 at 7 p.m. in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
“We, at [Big Horn Elementary School], look for different ways to give kids performance opportunities beyond Christmas concerts,” Rogers said. “I chose to lean on my background in teaching children’s theater and settled on this musical.”
With a cast of 120, Rogers has found it difficult to get all of the students onstage. He took inspiration from John Jacobson’s large-scale musicals for younger generations.
“‘Goal!’ spoke to me in terms of the music of the performance,” Rogers said. “Each of the songs in the play is very stylistically diverse. There are also plenty of opportunities for the whole cast to sing together. I want to focus on the mass and not individuals.”
Rogers did provide small speaking parts for the fifth-graders.
The production was put together in a mere six weeks, Rogers said. Over those six weeks, Rogers aimed to help the students discover their voice and learn how to use it.
“Every kid is born with a musical instrument,” Rogers said. “There is a lot of vulnerability in the world of singing and it is important to learn to be OK with that. I want them to feel comfortable taking a risk and using their voice in a healthy way.”
At the final performance, students got to wear their own athletic gear. The production lasted around 30 minutes.
“Being able to get in front of others and perform in front of others for 30 minutes is a lot,” Rogers said. “Even if they do not like it, they still got that experience.”
Fourth grade student Evan Groshart said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience and was thankful for all the support he received from friends and family.
“I like how much fun I had with all my friends,” Groshart said. “I am super thankful for all the support that was given to me by all my mentors in my family. It was so much fun, but it was tough. When it was done, it felt worth it and I was super glad that I did it.”
Rogers is looking forward to transforming this event into a spring tradition.
“We are looking forward to doing it again,” Rogers said. “I hope that this is the start of a new tradition at Big Horn Elementary.”
Those that have an affinity for music and use their voice can progress to the Sheridan County Youth Choir.
“Our choir is audition-based,” Rogers said. “Students can get in contact with us to set up a private audition; however, we hold a day of open auditions in the fall before we start and after Christmas. We want to give every kid an opportunity to be a part of the music scene. Recently, we have seen a large pulse of interest due to our upcoming trip to Hawaii to sing.”
Fourth- through eighth-graders can audition for the choir.
Students rehearse weekly for 75 minutes on Mondays at the WYO Theater, working to provide singers with two things: strong vocal technique and strong musical literacy.
“We work to use our voices to make the best music we can as a group,” Rogers said. “There is a difference between singing as a soloist and as a group. We want to give them a solid vocal foundation.”
With music literacy, Rogers and co-director Stephanie Zukowski teach students how to read sheet music. Pianist Joann Lilly, who joined the choir in 1999, also works with the students . The teaching team also provides students with a wide variety of songs to present.
“We sometimes sing in different languages,” Rogers said. “We sing some bright and bouncy songs, then sensitive and sweet songs. We try to bring in stylistic differences and mix it up.”
The girls and boys are split up to work on their individual pieces as well. Zukowski leads the girls while Rogers leads the boys. The Sheridan County Youth Choir has the only boy's choir in the region.
“We like to separate and work on our repertoire,” Zukowski said. “We bring the girls to the main stage of the theater. Usually, we do what we call circles, where we sit and make sure that the students have an opportunity to chat with each other. As we get closer to concerts, we are more focused on practicing the songs; however, at the start, we make sure that the students build strong relationships with each other.”
The entire ensemble consists of roughly 70 students.
“The boy's group and girls group are not that competitive,” Rogers said. “There is no unnecessary competition between the two. The only competitions we do are used as motivation. One example is who can memorize the music the fastest.”
The students perform two times over the season that stretches fromSeptember to May — one concert during the winter and the other in the spring.
Big Horn High School freshman Noah Maurhoff has been in the choir for five years and said he enjoys every part of it.
“It is just really fun,” Maurhoff said. “As a kid, I loved the magic of being there and singing with a ton of people who are a lot like me. It has taught me how to be very social as well. The choir has a special place in my heart.”
Just like the Big Horn Elementary production, Zukowski and Roger’s goal is to help the students grow their identity and voice.
“Really what music does is help people find their identity and voice, expressing their thoughts and feelings and needs,” Zukowski said. “It is really about the joy and beauty that is shown through creating music through singing.”