SHERIDAN — After successfully passing through the Senate last week, a bill stabilizing the state’s Fire A Pension Plan will hit the House floor.
Senate File 39, a product of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, passed the House Appropriations Committee on a 7-0 vote Tuesday.
This follows a successful third reading of the bill in the Senate last week on a 28-1-1 vote. The bill has been placed on general file in the House.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, noted subsidizing the Fire A Pension Plan came at a significant cost for the state and participating cities, including the city of Sheridan. But he also said it was important for those entities to “keep the promise” they made to local firefighters way back in 1935.
“The cost of this hurts — this is a big bullet to bite down on,” Kinskey said during third reading Feb. 17. “…But the state and the cities made a promise…We’re stuck with it (the pension plan), and it’s our obligation to fix it. If we don’t fix it this year and have to come back next year, it will cost us an extra $10 million. So I’d urge you to affirm this vote.”
The Wyoming Retirement System’s Fire A Pension Plan is a plan for paid firefighters hired before July 1, 1981. All subsequent hires have been placed in a Fire B Pension Plan, which has reduced benefits compared to the A plan. The A plan currently serves around 252 firefighters and their spouses, Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell said, including 25 from the city of Sheridan.
In 1997, the A plan was deemed to be fully funded, and the Legislature terminated all employee and employer contributions into the plan. With the dollars invested in the stock market, it was expected the plan could sustain itself.
However, the fund began to experience problems after the 2001 recession, when the plan dropped from being 147% funded to 95% funded in one year. The account saw another sizable drop after the recession in 2008, when it dropped from being 106% funded to 84% funded from 2008 to 2009.
Senate File 39 generates around $154 million and fully funds the plan by 2043. The state will contribute $75 million toward the pension fund. Of those dollars, $55 million will go directly to the pension plan, while $20 million will be loaned interest-free to the employers who have employees participating in the pension fund, including the city of Sheridan. That $20 million will be paid back to the state over time.
The pensioners themselves will be impacted through the removal of a 3% cost-of-living adjustment offered each year. The remainder of the $154 million will be found through an allocation of a portion of the state’s fire insurance premium tax dollars to the Fire A fund.
Currently, 100% of those dollars go to the state’s Volunteer Firefighter Pension Fund, which is 76% funded. The bill proposes only 60% of the tax dollars going to the volunteer fund starting in 2022, with the remaining 40% going to the Fire A fund.
Doing this delays the timeframe by which the volunteer fund will be fully funded, and the volunteer fund is now expected to be fully funded by 2034. If there were no changes in the current allocations, it would be funded by 2028.
On third reading in the Senate, legislators considered two potential amendments to the bill. The first requires waiting until the Volunteer Firefighter Pension Fund is fully funded in 2028 before fire insurance premium tax dollars are contributed to the Fire A plan. The amendment was sponsored by Kost, who drafted it in consultation with volunteer firefighters throughout the state.
Under this proposed amendment, the Fire A Pension Plan would not be fully funded until 2052.
Kinskey argued the amendment didn’t do much besides delay the eventual solvency of the pension fund.
“The dollars either way don’t change,” Kinskey said. “What changes is which fund becomes solvent sooner…The difference being that the volunteers, with the proposed six-year delay, are solvent by the end of the next decade. But it pushes Fire Plan A almost to the midpoint of the century…Both plans will become solvent, it’s just a matter of when.”
Kost’s amendment was defeated on a 10-19-1 vote.
The second amendment, brought by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, addresses any excess funds left in the pension fund once the pensioners have died. Rothfuss recommended distributing the excess dollars back to the employers in the plan. Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, argued those dollars should go back to the state, since the state was already loaning $20 million to the employers.
Rothfuss argued the state didn’t have the right to keep the money since they created the problem in the first place.
“I would think that (Hicks’ plan) would be reasonable, if it weren’t for the fact the state has caused every problem we’re discussing,” Rothfuss said. “…The Legislature and the state, through the retirement system, created this entire problem: set all of the terms, negotiated all of the rates and failed on every solution for 50 years. My city didn’t spend any time at that negotiation. It did not choose the cost-of-living adjustments. It did not set the conditions on this particular deal…This Legislature and the Wyoming Retirement System created this conflict we’re solving today, not our cities.”
Rothfuss’ amendment failed on a 6-23-1 vote.