SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will implement a fire ban on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands in Sheridan County. The ban will take effect at 8 a.m. July 22.
Some of the lands covered in the ban are the Amsden Creek and Kerns Wildlife Habitat Management Areas and all Public Access Areas, including the Tongue River Canyon Public Access Area near Dayton.
As part of the ban, the following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove.
• Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
• Fires within established campfire rings are also banned under this regulation.
• Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands.
Fire bans were also recently implemented on Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands in Johnson and Crook counties.
For more information, contact the Sheridan Region Game and Fish Office at 307-672-7418.