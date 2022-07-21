12-04-21 OUTDOORS column kerns whmaweb.jpg

Amsden Creek and Kerns — pictured here — Wildlife Habitat Management Areas will be included in the fire ban.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will implement a fire ban on all Game and Fish Commission-owned or administered lands in Sheridan County. The ban will take effect at 8 a.m. July 22.

Some of the lands covered in the ban are the Amsden Creek and Kerns Wildlife Habitat Management Areas and all Public Access Areas, including the Tongue River Canyon Public Access Area near Dayton.

Recommended for you