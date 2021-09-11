SHERIDAN — Fire danger remains high throughout Wyoming due to hot, dry temperatures. To help protect wildlife habitat and other public lands, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has implemented fire restrictions on many department-managed properties, including in the Sheridan region, where people camp and recreate.
During a fire ban, the following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a campfire, charcoal grill, or coal or wood burning stove.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Fireworks are always prohibited on WGFD lands.
Fires within an established ring are prohibited in all Public Access Areas under a fire ban.
Hunters should also avoid driving through vegetation or parking a hot vehicle on vegetation, which can spark a fire. Other land management agencies may also have fire bans on their properties and counties may have restrictions within their jurisdictions. Hunters should check with each respective land management agency and county to see if their camping location has any fire restrictions in place.
To keep informed on current fire bans on Game and Fish Commission-owned or managed properties such as wildlife habitat management areas or public access areas, see wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/Fire-bans-GF_land.