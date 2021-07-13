07-13-21 Smith Creek fire briefweb.jpg
A fire started late Monday or early Tuesday off trail 085 in the Smith Creek area north of Amsden Creek in Dayton, with crews responding early Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy photo | U.S. Forest Service

DAYTON — A lightning-caused, one-acre fire is burning in the Smith Creek drainage north of Amsden Wildlife Habitat Area as of Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service Bighorn National Forest.

The fire is located on Bureau of Land Management land, but the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is providing the initial response

The fire is burning in timber, grass, and brush with a moderate potential for spread. A 20-person hand crew and helicopter have been ordered.

