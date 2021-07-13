DAYTON — A lightning-caused, one-acre fire is burning in the Smith Creek drainage north of Amsden Wildlife Habitat Area as of Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service Bighorn National Forest.
The fire is located on Bureau of Land Management land, but the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is providing the initial response.
The fire is burning in timber, grass, and brush with a moderate potential for spread. A 20-person hand crew and helicopter have been ordered.