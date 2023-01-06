SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish discussed struggles to fill positions in the department at the Fire Civil Service Commission meeting Thursday.
“It’s not going well,” Harnish said. “We will either have one or two immediate openings and anticipate two retirees in the next fiscal year, so we have high hopes that immediate openings will attract people. At this point, we’ve never experienced this problem before.”
Harnish said housing and the rising cost of living could be contributors to the problem.
“I think housing’s a huge issue. It’s the same issue with the PD,” Harnish said. “It’s statewide. It’s not just Sheridan, Casper and Cheyenne. It’s across the state.”
William Clouthier, member of the commission, added long work hours and expectations of working in fire service can impact an ideal family lifestyle, possibly pushing potential applicants away.
“When someone’s gone 24 hours at a time and on call in between, sometimes you’ll be there three or four days without seeing your family,” Clouthier said. “Everyone has to make that commitment and be aware that that’s what you’re signing up for, but the job’s great. I’d do it again if I was younger.”
The Fire Captain Civil Assessment Center scores firefighters and aspiring fire service leadership based on an oral resume, an employee scheduling exercise, a written memo about a new staffing model and questions in regard to leadership culture. Participants conducting the assessment included members of the Laramie Fire Department, Campbell County Fire Department, Casper Fire Department and Sheridan Police Department Lt. Dan Keller.
Harnish said the recent panel and the process of the assessment went well.
“I think [participants are] improving as they go,” Harnish said. “Those that have taken it multiple times, they’re understanding what we’re looking for in general… the only thing that really remains the same is that oral resume and I feel that’s just a good icebreaker when they sit down with three gold badges that they probably don’t recognize and they have a chance to talk about something they know really well themselves.”
Harnish added the assessment was based on the specific needs of Sheridan Fire-Rescue.
“We used to go with a company called Booth and Associates and they did national testing for fire service. Leadership participated in many of those on both sides, both as an assessor and being assessed,” Harnish said. “We took some elements from that and then narrowed it down to a focus of what we’re looking for in our specific department.
“One of the things that I never really liked about the Booth test is… you get a tactical operation where you’re having this structure fire and it just kept going wrong and wrong and wrong. It was an exercise to see how wrong you could get things to go and how you would react to it,” Harnish continued. “At this point we assume that [fire service leadership is] tactically sound but we want to see more how they deal with the everyday stuff.”
The Fire Civil Service Commission nominated a new commission chair. Aaron Linden, who was the current chair, nominated fellow committee member Clouthier. The motion passed and Clouthier was appointed as the new chair of the committee.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.