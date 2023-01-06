fire civil service 001.jpg
The Sheridan Fire Civil Service Commission met Thursday at City Hall. Among the agenda was Sheridan Fire-Rescue's struggle to fill positions.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish discussed struggles to fill positions in the department at the Fire Civil Service Commission meeting Thursday.

“It’s not going well,” Harnish said. “We will either have one or two immediate openings and anticipate two retirees in the next fiscal year, so we have high hopes that immediate openings will attract people. At this point, we’ve never experienced this problem before.”

