SHERIDAN — Fire crews responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning.
According to a press release from Sheridan Fire-Rescue, staff from SFR, Wyoming Regional EMS and Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from Goose Valley Fire Department responded to 1951 Yonkee Ave. at approximately 2:50 a.m. Friday for the report of a structure fire.
When SFR arrived on scene, they found a recreational vehicle motorhome with extensive fire and smoke throughout it.
SFR crews deployed a preconnected handline to initiate fire attack, starting on the exterior to knock down a majority of the fire and then transitioning inside to extinguish the remainder of fire and any hidden hot spots.
According to the press release, the occupant had exited the RV prior to SFR's arrival and after a short time went to Sheridan Memorial Hospital by personal vehicle as a precautionary measure for non-fire related concerns.
SCSO deputies assisted the fire crew with confirming all occupants were out of the RV and providing traffic control. EMS responded to standby for civilian and firefighter safety.
Once the fire was fully extinguished and all smoldering hot spots eliminated, the scene was turned over to the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office Origin and Cause Investigator and is currently under investigation. One person is currently displaced and no civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured during the fire, officials said.
SFR was delayed arriving on scene of the fire due to the hydrant being completely buried under snow and required to be dug out prior to connecting the supply hose. SFR officials asked the community to “Adopt A Hydrant” and remove the snow from around hydrants, providing an area of 36 inches in all directions.