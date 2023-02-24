Fire

Staff from Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Wyoming Regional EMS and Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from Goose Valley Fire Department responded to 1951 Yonkee Ave. at approximately 2:50 a.m. Friday for the report of a structure fire.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Fire-Rescue

SHERIDAN — Fire crews responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning.

