SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to two structure fires Friday night.
The first structure fire was reported just before 11 p.m. July 22 at 1655 Holloway Ave. SFR Engine 2 arrived to find a single-story multiple-occupant duplex home with a moderate amount of fire and smoke showing from the exterior of one of the homes. The fire crew deployed a preconnected handline to initiate fire attack starting on the exterior and then transitioning inside to control the main body of fire.
The fire crew also performed a rapid search of the home to verify that all the residents had safely evacuated the building and then focused efforts on containing the fire. With the main body of fire knocked down and under control in about 15 minutes, the firefighters’ efforts were directed to salvage, overhaul and limit any further extension of fire or smoke to other areas of the building. Crews remained on scene until just after 1 a.m.
Sheridan Police Department officers and Sheridan County sheriff’s deputies assisted the fire crew with confirming all residents were out of the home and by providing traffic control. Rocky Mountain Ambulance responded to standby for civilian and firefighter safety and Goose Valley Fire Department responded to provide additional personnel. Big Horn Fire Department was requested to standby at SFR’s fire station due to the initial complexity of the incident. Montana-Dakota Utilities had a technician on scene to isolate and evaluate any electrical or natural gas concerns.
The second structure fire was reported at 2:06 a.m. July 23 at 160 W. Sixth St.
SFR’s Engine 2 crew arrived on scene and found a majority of fire on the rear exterior of the home extending inside and to an adjacent detached garage. The firefighters quickly worked to contain the fire and safely remove four dogs from the residence.
The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes as additional personnel arrived. The crews worked diligently checking for extension of fire into adjacent areas of the buildings. The building was systematically ventilated and overhauled to remove all residual smoke, heat and the potential for rekindle. Crews remained on scene until just after 4 a.m.
Both fire scenes were turned over to SFR origin and cause investigators and are currently under investigation.
Six people were displaced due to the extent of damage to both occupancies, according to SFR. No civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured during the fires.
SFR personnel continued to stress the importance of having working smoke alarms and closing doors when evacuating from a structure fire. A working smoke alarm notifies occupants early during a fire allowing a quick evacuation and a closed door creates a compartment that limits the fresh air the fire needs to continue to grow, officials said.