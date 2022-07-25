SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to two structure fires Friday night.

The first structure fire was reported just before 11 p.m. July 22 at 1655 Holloway Ave. SFR Engine 2 arrived to find a single-story multiple-occupant duplex home with a moderate amount of fire and smoke showing from the exterior of one of the homes. The fire crew deployed a preconnected handline to initiate fire attack starting on the exterior and then transitioning inside to control the main body of fire.

