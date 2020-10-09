SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan Fire Civil Service Commission is moving forward with a mandatory assessment center process to keep the captain eligibility hiring list for Sheridan Fire-Rescue up to date.
Harnish said the assessment process, which allows the city to keep a list of people eligible to be hired for captain level positions, will be similar this year to the 2018 process. He did say, however, questions and exercises will be changed so those who have already gone through the process before don’t have an advantage.
“This will likely end up being a two-day assessment center process,” Harnish said. “We will bring in officers from around the region as assessors that are at the same level or higher so we can have captains, division chiefs, battalion chiefs or chief level officers.”
The city switched to using Peak Consulting for the process in 2018, which Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said saved the city nearly $10,000. City of Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke added that using Peak allows the city to keep more money local.
She also said they want to use Peak Consulting again because they feel the 2018 process was successful after promoting two firefighters from that list.
The testing of candidates primarily focuses on three major areas: communication skills, interpersonal skills and management skills.
In 2018, Harnish said the process began with an oral resume and follow-up questions from assessors. If it stays the same, this means each candidate would have three minutes to present themselves and would then answer questions from assessors.
Then, each candidate faced an inbox exercise, where they had to demonstrate an ability to prioritize and distribute assignments and information.
“They’re looking at it from the point of, they just came back from a vacation and their inbox is full,” Harnish said. “They’ve got to go through and organize and prioritize and tell us what goes up, what goes down the chain of command.”
Candidates then had to develop a schedule and show an ability to adjust it when problems arise and go through a tactical exercise and write an accurate and effective report.
The final exercise was demonstrating an ability to handle an employee with a human resources issue, Harnish said.
“These stations mimic the job requirements they have as a captain,” he said. “We’re putting them in a stressful situation, seeing how they perform, seeing their decision making process, seeing if they understand the basic needs of the job that are everyday and then if they’re able to step outside when you get that occurrence that doesn’t happen everyday.”
Harnish said they are hoping to complete the assessment process in the first full week of December, which is roughly the time the 2018 list is set to expire.
“I anticipate we could have the same number — seven to nine — that could be interested and meet the requirements,” he said. “And it’s a wonderful experience for them to go through even if they’re not quite ready for it.”