10-20-2018 Ranchester 001.jpg
Buy Now

A carved wooden sign in front of the Ray Johnson Fire Station greets travelers as they enter the town of Ranchester Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Powder River Energy Foundation donated a total of $15,360 to local volunteer fire departments. The funds derived from a single-day donation day. 

Called the WyoGives Day of Giving, the annual online fundraiser gives local charities an opportunity to raise funds online and leverage matching funds from entities like the Hughes Charitable Foundation to increase the total dollars raised.

Tags

Recommended for you