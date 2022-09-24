SHERIDAN — Powder River Energy Foundation donated a total of $15,360 to local volunteer fire departments. The funds derived from a single-day donation day.
Called the WyoGives Day of Giving, the annual online fundraiser gives local charities an opportunity to raise funds online and leverage matching funds from entities like the Hughes Charitable Foundation to increase the total dollars raised.
The 24-hour fundraiser was held July 13, and the PRECorp Foundation dedicated 100% of the money raised to local volunteer fire departments in Campbell, Crook Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties.
“Firefighters go into action for wildfires and other emergencies that affect our communities. We truly appreciate and support our neighbors who selflessly put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Foundation Executive Director Jeff Bumgarner.
The giving will assist locally focused volunteers with $3,072 to each county, including Sheridan County Volunteer Fire Departments in Big Horn, Clearmont, Dayton, Goose Valley, Story and Ranchester.