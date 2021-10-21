SHERIDAN — The Oct. 12 snowstorm that led to power outages and slick roads in Sheridan also led to a happier effect: bringing an end to a long, dry fire season in Sheridan County.
During their Oct. 18 staff meeting, Sheridan County commissioners voted unanimously to rescind the county’s partial fire restrictions. The Bighorn National Forest rescinded its own fire restrictions last month, according to the forest’s public affairs officer Sara Kirol.
But despite the summer being longer and dryer than usual — and featuring one of the longest-burning blazes Kirol can remember — fire season was relatively uneventful this year, according to Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas. He attributes that to the conscientiousness of the people of Sheridan County.
“All in all, it really was not that bad of a fire season, which I might not have anticipated back at the start of the summer,” Thomas said. “We had less than a handful of 100-acre-or-more fires, and I think that’s because people generally followed the intent of the fire restrictions and were careful about anything that could cause a spark. People were really good this year, and they played a large part in making this fire season as mild as it was for as dry as it was.”
Kirol agreed.
“For the most part, people were really good and adhered to the restrictions,” Kirol said. “A couple people didn’t, but that’s always going to be the case no matter what regulations you have.”
Kirol said there were a handful of small human-caused blazes in the forest, caused by campfires. But the largest fire in the forest — the 7,682 acre Crater Ridge Fire — was naturally caused by a lightning strike. For most of the summer, the Crater Ridge Fire dominated the headlines and the attention of local fire responders, Kirol and Thomas said. The fire — which started 31 miles west of Sheridan from suspected lightning July 17 — ended up costing more than $15 million before it was finally contained last week. Currently, the forest has one staff member monitoring the Crater Ridge Fire site, but all other staff have been released, Kirol said.
Kirol said there were several reasons the blaze was so difficult to contain.
“One of the biggest things was just the terrain,” Kirol said. “It was really rugged and getting up to the fire was very challenging. We also had very hot temperatures and very dry conditions and a lot of wind. There were a couple of incidents late in the season where the fire was pushed over our containment lines because of the wind.”
Thomas said he worked with the forest service throughout the summer developing contingency plans in case the fire left the forest and moved into the county itself. While that never happened, he did have to face the Deer Creek 2 Fire, which extended more than 5,000 acres across Sheridan, Campbell and Johnson counties.
The Deer Creek fire was started by an ignited coal seam in Campbell County July 26 and contained by early August, Thomas said. He said the fire was successfully contained by a number of different organizations working together.
“What really helps with those kinds of fires is when all the agencies work together,” Thomas said. “I think, throughout the fire season, we had really great communication with our other cooperating agencies, which helped minimize fire damage.”
Despite last week’s snowfall and the lifting of county fire restrictions, Thomas asks county residents to continue to be fire-smart. The U.S. Drought Monitor said Sheridan County continues to be split between severe and extreme drought conditions.
In severe drought, pasture conditions are poor, trees and vegetation are stressed and water pressure is low. In extreme drought, surface water is inadequate for ranching and farming.
“We got this big dump of snow and people were ready to have their burn piles the next day,” Thomas said. “But outside of that snowstorm, conditions have still been dry, so, while it is safe to burn now, I think people should still be cautious.”
The public is urged to be very cautious with any open burning as grass and other fuels can dry quickly if the weather warms up or the wind blows, which can lead to high fire danger.
Thomas asks folks to notify the county’s dispatch center — 307-672-2413 — for any planned burning before it occurs. Residents should avoid burning during times of strong winds, and have fire tools, water and a phone readily available.
Residents should not delay calling for help if a burn gets out of hand, as an early response can minimize potential damage, Thomas said.