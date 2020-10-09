SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a dryer fire at 1:23 a.m. Friday in an apartment complex in Sheridan.
SFR crews responded to an activated fire alarm at the 1500 block of Sugarland Drive. The first arriving engine crew encountered light smoke visible on the exterior of the south side of the apartment complex, along with visible and audible fire alarm devices activated inside.
Firefighters met with staff, who said a fire alarm system alerted them of the fire and staff attempted to extinguish the fire with a nearby ABC fire extinguisher.
Two firefighters in full personal protective gear, SCBA and tools proceeded to the laundry room where they encountered a moderate amount of light-colored smoke, but minimal heat. The dryer door was opened and smoldering linens were found. The linens were extinguished and the fire was under control within four minutes of arrival.
The firefighters requested ventilation to clear the area of smoke while they inspected the area under, behind and around the dryer confirming the fire did not extend to any other nearby combustible materials, which did not occur.
Firefighters remained on scene until 2:36 a.m., assisting clearing adjacent rooms of smoke and restoring the fire alarm system.
There were no injuries reported to staff or firefighters and all occupants safely evacuated to the stairwell on each end of the building.
SFR firefighters remind everyone the area around a dryer needs to be kept clean. Dryer lint traps need to be cleaned after each use. The dryer vents need to be cleaned frequently, as lint can accumulate and ignite from the operating temperatures of the dryer.