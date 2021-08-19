SHERIDAN — Growth and containment of the Crater Ridge Fire will likely not cease until a season-ending event, such as a heavy snowfall, according to a press release from fire officials Thursday.
The fire — started July 17 from suspected lightning 30 miles east of Lovell in the Bighorn National Forest — sits at 4,343 acres with 30% containment, as of Thursday morning.
Despite firefighter efforts, two U.S. Forest Service-administered structures were lost on the east side of the fire due to Tuesday's extreme behavior.
While the weather forecast calls for a high percent chance of wetting rain through Friday, it's unknown how much will reach the fire, the press release said.
Hot and dry conditions will return and what moisture is gained from current precipitation will be gone quickly, and fire officials said the extreme erratic behavior and rate of spread seen Tuesday demonstrated the need for the current fire area closure, which extends into the northeastern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District, north of Medicine Mountain, including roads and trails.