CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Three human-caused wildfires began in Crow Agency, Montana, area Sept. 3 before 6 p.m., threatening or burning structures.
At 5:40 p.m., a house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned on the north side of Lodge Grass. Three Bureau of Indian Affairs engines and two modules of firefighters, a Big Horn County Rural Fire engine and water tender, and the Lodge Grass City Fire Department stopped this blaze at seven-tenths of an acre just before it reached three other structures. A person was arrested related to this fire. Big Horn County and trained volunteer fire departments engage structure fires; BIA responds only to burning wildfires in grass or trees.
About 1 p.m. Saturday, trash burning (illegal right now due to fire restrictions) burned 1.5 acres right up to a structure south of the old Black Lodge Community Hall and injured the resident.
“We barely saved that structure,” said Fuels Specialist Randy Pretty On Top. “It got right up to the doorstep and melted the sidings.”
Also, an overnight Friday structure fire by the carpet mill in Crow Agency lost the residents most of their possessions, including two trailer houses, outbuildings, vehicles and trailers of Crow Fair stuff. BIA engines stopped fire spread into the grass. Fire investigations are continuing.
Fire officials ask residents to tidy up your yards, mow when it’s cool and help your neighbor.
“When these fires start going to these houses, they have had too much flammable stuff in their yards — makes it tough for us to get in to stop any fire,” Pretty On Top said. “There might be old people in there, disabled people with grandchildren.”
On Sept. 2, fire crews stopped a 2-acre freeway fire north of Crow Agency. BIA Office of Justice Services made an arrest related to this fire, too. Fire crews also assisted Big Horn County Rural Fire with a 5 acre fire along Old Highway 87 south of Fly Creek and dealt with burning trash at Lodge Grass rodeo ground.
Another set of fires started a week earlier and was caused by nature: a coal seam fire by Castle Rock Road 17 miles east of Crow last Sunday, and three lightning fires south and northwest of Lodge Grass last weekend. One lightning fire spread to 20 acres east of Goodluck Road before it was extinguished.
Local Crow Agency fire engines are fully staffed thanks to engine bosses helping from Flagstaff, Arizona, Fire Department and from Shasta National Forest.
Open burning or campfires and open burning remain prohibited by the Stage 1 fire restrictions order of the Crow Tribe, signed Aug. 7 and still in force. Fires on the ground or for trash are illegal right now. Call Crow Fire at 638-2247 before lighting any fire, even for a sweat, so no one gets surprised, officials said.