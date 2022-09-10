Campfire stock
Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Three human-caused wildfires began in Crow Agency, Montana, area Sept. 3 before 6 p.m., threatening or burning structures.

At 5:40 p.m., a house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned on the north side of Lodge Grass. Three Bureau of Indian Affairs engines and two modules of firefighters, a Big Horn County Rural Fire engine and water tender, and the Lodge Grass City Fire Department stopped this blaze at seven-tenths of an acre just before it reached three other structures. A person was arrested related to this fire. Big Horn County and trained volunteer fire departments engage structure fires; BIA responds only to burning wildfires in grass or trees. 

