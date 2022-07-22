Fire Truck.jpg
The Tongue River Fire District responds to a grass fire on Big Goose Road Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — As Sheridan County fire restrictions go into effect Friday morning, local firefighting personnel are working to douse fires across the region and ensure extinguished fires do not reignite. 

Goose Valley Fire Department officials responded to reports of reignition of a grass fire on the 500-block Big Goose Road in Sheridan twice Thursday, although no reignition had occurred, said GVFD Fire Chief Allan Trumbull. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

