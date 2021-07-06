SHERIDAN — Fire crews extinguished several small fires that started last week in the Bighorn National Forest, with no new fires over the weekend and only warnings issued to individuals not complying with current restrictions.
The Bighorn National Forest remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which includes no fires outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate installed by the U.S. Forest Service.
"Mostly warnings were written to educate folks during the first week of restrictions," Bighorn National Forest Fire/Safety/Fuel Manager Jon Warder said.
Black Mountain Fire, caused by lightning and reported by hikers who saw the strike and fire start, was 0.1 acres and is contained.
French Creek Fire, with no cause mentioned, was 0.25 acres and was contained by Wyoming State Helitack and the BNF's Black Tooth module.
A potential third fire near Sibley Lake and Prune Creek resulted in a false alarm, as campers at Sibley Lake created a haze with the campfires in the allowed campsite. No other fire starts were reported in the Bighorns over the weekend.
Fire restrictions remain in place until further notice.