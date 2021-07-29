SHERIDAN — Several areas in the region continue to burn from fires started in the last few weeks.
Deer Creek 2 Fire
The Deer Creek 2 fire started in Campbell County Tuesday from an unknown cause and has burned 3,000 acres with 15% containment.
The fire originated off Echeta Road from suspected a burning coal seam that surfaced and ignited the dry fuel around it Monday around 5:45 p.m. It is unknown how the coal seam ignited or how long it has been burning, according to an incident overview published 3:14 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire, which 125 people are working to put out, is actively burning in difficult, rugged terrain. Fuels involved consist of grass, juniper and some ponderosa pine burning on federal, state and private lands in Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties.
No structures have been lost, according to the report, nor have any evacuations or road closures been issued.
The extreme heat and low humidity are the main safety concerns for firefighters, according to a release sent by Sheridan County officials Thursday morning. One firefighter did endure heat-related issues yesterday but is doing well and will be back on the fire Friday.
The 90-degree weather slated for Thursday with north winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph and relative humidity around 16% may affect fire conditions. An air quality alert has been issued until 1 p.m. Thursday due to fires burning in western states.
Resources include three dozers, three blades, five engines, one water tender, four hand crews, six field supervisors, Wyoming State Helitack and a Wyoming State Type II Incident Management Team, who took over Thursday morning.
Poverty Flats Fire
A fire started Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. 10 miles off the Crow Reservation and 10 miles north of Hardin, Montana. The 54,000-acre fire — according to a report from the Billings Gazette Wednesday — has burned mostly in grass and sage east of the Bighorn and Little Bighorn rivers, and entered the Crow Reservation around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Fire containment percentage was unknown at press time.
Local ranchers graded provisional dirt fire lines east and south of the fire from Sarpy Road nearly to the river. Four Bureau of Indian Affairs engines moved to Dunmore late Wednesday to protect homes west of the river. Black Lodge (Dunmore) residents and Interstate 90 drivers will see glows and embers, as well as thick smoke in the valley.
Around 20 Black Lodge residents have evacuated to the Crow Tribe's Tribal Multipurpose Building.
The Crow Tribe enacted Stage 2 Fire restrictions, including prohibiting all wood, wood stove, charcoal briquette and open flames fires forest-wide, including campgrounds and wilderness areas; and prohibiting smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials; no fireworks and motorized vehicles are required to stay on designated roads or trails.
Crater Ridge Fire
The Crater Ridge Fire burning in the Bighorn Mountains remains at 641 acres and 0% containment through Wednesday.
Moisture and cooler temperatures will decrease fire potential and spread, according to a release from incident commanders 7 a.m. Thursday. Heavy fuels will remain dry and continue to burn well until the fire receives significant precipitation.
With more favorable weather conditions, the likelihood of the fire crossing Cub Creek and moving up Crater Ridge decreases.
Today, air crews will be directing water bucket drops from air operations.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect in Sheridan County, where the fire is located. For fire restriction information in counties throughout Wyoming, check online.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Bighorn National Forest. For current fire restrictions, check online.
The Bighorn National Forest has implemented an area closure in the northeastern portion of the Medicine Wheel Ranger District. Roads and trails are closed to public entry. Keep updated about closures online.
Smoke from northern California is visible across Wyoming. View the air quality alert online. View a smoke map online.
Track the fire online, on Facebook under Crater Ridge Fire or through the public hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 406-647-0831.