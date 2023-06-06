SHERIDAN — With several dates permitting the use of fireworks in Sheridan County coming up over the next few weeks, an increase in calls regarding fireworks use that falls outside of those regulations is not uncommon, according to Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. While fire risks are currently low, Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas said it’s important not to tempt fate.
“We’ve had a little bit of an increase in fireworks calls throughout the county, which is common this time of year,” said Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez. “Our fireworks resolution that the county commissioners have passed allows fireworks through Memorial Day weekend, which is Friday through Monday… Coming up, Flag Day is another day we allow fireworks to be shot off, so right now what we're seeing from the public are folks are just shooting fireworks off occasionally between Memorial Day weekend through the Fourth of July.”
Sheridan County’s fireworks regulations dictate a handful of days throughout the year in which fireworks use is permitted; Memorial Day weekend, Flag Day, Independence Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. On those dates, fireworks can be shot off in compliance with those regulations — the use of fireworks is prohibited on county or public roads and highways, all lands and easements owned by Sheridan County and within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission from the landowner.
Within city limits, fireworks are not permitted at all, even on those dates, said Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley. They are illegal to possess, purchase and transport. Since the beginning of the year, SPD has received three calls regarding illegal use and handling of fireworks.
“We will remind people that we have disorderly conduct ordinances and breach of peace statutes. When people call us because of their neighbors making loud verbal noise or loud music, those types of calls aren’t as loud as fireworks,” Ringley said.
The biggest regulation violation that SCSO receives calls about throughout the county is regarding those who might shoot off fireworks during the hours they aren’t permitted, between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.
While the use of fireworks is permitted throughout the county on those dates, Dominguez said it’s important to note fire bans take precedence over fireworks regulations — if there is a fire ban in place during any of those dates, fireworks are not permitted.
Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas said the risk of a fire ban being imposed among those dates this year is low due to the abundant spring rain, but it’s still important to be cognizant of potential fire hazards when lighting off fireworks.
“We all have memories of five inches of rain one week and no rain for three months, so never say never, but I know the trend is we probably won’t have to worry about it until late July,” Thomas said, adding the eastern side of the county tends to dry out earlier. “If you’re going to do any burning, even bonfires, call the dispatch center so the guys don’t have to respond. Make sure you have water and check the weather so it isn’t going to be an awful, windy day… have your phone ready to call early before you need it rather than waiting until [a fire] gets too big and more damage can occur.”
Thomas said several factors go into considering a fire ban, including moisture, the presence of fuels such as dry grass and even the manpower needed to fight a potential uncontrolled fire.
“Some of the reason we put in restrictions is we just don't have the ability to suppress a lot of fires,” Thomas said. “Our volunteer forces, they’re down, they’re stretched and they want to have hot dogs with kids too on the Fourth of July and not be chasing around fires… It’s not anything that anyone takes real lightly. A lot of thought goes into it and hopefully we try to make the best decision.”
Above all, Dominguez said the regulations and restrictions are in place with the hopes that members of the Sheridan community can be safe and have fun during such a festive time of year.
“We all want everybody to enjoy themselves, it’s a fun time of year to shoot off fireworks,” Dominguez said. “If anybody has any questions on when or where they can or can't shoot off fireworks, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and we can answer those questions.”
