SHERIDAN — With several dates permitting the use of fireworks in Sheridan County coming up over the next few weeks, an increase in calls regarding fireworks use that falls outside of those regulations is not uncommon, according to Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. While fire risks are currently low, Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas said it’s important not to tempt fate.

“We’ve had a little bit of an increase in fireworks calls throughout the county, which is common this time of year,” said Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez. “Our fireworks resolution that the county commissioners have passed allows fireworks through Memorial Day weekend, which is Friday through Monday… Coming up, Flag Day is another day we allow fireworks to be shot off, so right now what we're seeing from the public are folks are just shooting fireworks off occasionally between Memorial Day weekend through the Fourth of July.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

