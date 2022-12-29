SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners reminds folks during the New Year’s holiday the use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, except for permitted supervised public displays.
Fireworks are not permitted on county land, it’s roads and easements, or within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner. Residents are asked to be mindful of neighbors, livestock, pets and wildlife when properly using fireworks.
If you plan to have a bonfire to celebrate the new year, follow our posted advice and prior to any planned burning, notify the Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited; check the weather forecast for warnings and if increased winds or dry conditions are predicted, avoid burning prior and during that time; have fire tools, water and a phone readily available; do not delay calling for help if your burn gets out of hand — early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage — and do not leave your fires unattended.