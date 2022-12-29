Big Horn fireworks
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Board of County Commissioners reminds folks during the New Year’s holiday the use of fireworks is limited to 6:01 a.m. Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. Jan. 1, except for permitted supervised public displays.

Fireworks are not permitted on county land, it’s roads and easements, or within 50 feet of any occupied structure without permission of the owner. Residents are asked to be mindful of neighbors, livestock, pets and wildlife when properly using fireworks.

