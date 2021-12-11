From Staff Reports
SHERIDAN — First Congregational United Church of Christ received a design award from the Downtown Sheridan Association.
The design committee of the DSA presents a design excellence award to owners of buildings that have been repaired or renovated in a manner that continues to demonstrate the original distinctive architecture of the building and the surrounding area.
The award also acknowledges instances where the adaptive reuse conforms with the historic integrity of the building and the economic vitality of the community, thus keeping with the Main Street approach of community revitalization.
This year’s second annual award is being given to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 100 W. Works St. in Sheridan. First Congregational's Rev. Sheila Naismith has overseen the renovation and preservation of this historic sacred place. During the renovation, the congregation installed an accessible restroom on the sanctuary level of the church, installed wheelchair accessible platforms and refurbished the entry stairs.
On Sunday, the design committee will be presenting the award to the congregation. The design committee would like to invite the Sheridan community for another award presentation and open house of the church Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
In 2019 the First Congregational United Church of Christ was accepted into the prestigious National Fund for Sacred Places Program through the National Trust for Historic Preservation and was awarded a $50,000 grant.
In October 2021 it was named as one of Two Sacred Places as Community Space in Rural America through the National Fund for Sacred Places. This Sacred Place as Community Space in Rural America award marks the first time a congregation in Wyoming has received the award.