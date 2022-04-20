SHERIDAN — A church dating back to Sheridan’s earliest days may soon be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
During Tuesday’s Sheridan County Commission meeting, Kristin Campbell, chair of the county’s historic preservation commission, announced the group was nominating the First Congregational United Church of Christ for a place on the national register.
“The church is an exceptional architectural feature here, and the nomination — and presumed subsequent listing in the national register — will bring prestigious recognition to the historic preservation efforts of the church,” Campbell said.
The church has a long history in Sheridan, dating back to the city’s founding. John Loucks, who plotted the town of Sheridan and was its first mayor, also served as the first Sunday school superintendent of the church, according to the church’s website. Started as a homestead ministry in the 1880s, the church’s first building was erected in 1892 where the Sheridan County Courthouse currently stands.
The church was eventually moved to its current location on West Works Street and its current brick building was constructed more than a century ago in 1911.
In 2019, the church was accepted into the National Fund for Sacred Places program. The National Fund — a joint program of nonprofit organization Partners for Sacred Places and the National Trust for Historic Preservation — provides grants, technical assistance and preservation expertise to help congregations restore and preserve historic places of worship.
Since being accepted into the national fund in 2019,the congregation undertook a comprehensive renovation of the facilities, including building a new restroom that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, installing wheelchair platforms and ramps and adding hot water to the basement restrooms. The church also worked to restore the stained glass windows, Campbell said.
With all the work completed in recent years, Campbell said she felt the time was right to pursue recognition on the national register.
A nomination form will be submitted to, and considered by, the state’s historic preservation office and National Register Review Board, Campbell said. After being reviewed by the state, the nominations will be submitted to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., for final review and listing. Properties are evaluated on their age, historic significance and whether the historic structures remain intact and well-preserved, according to the National Register’s website.
The months-long nomination and approval process is expected to cost $14,533, Campbell said. Part of that cost will be paid through a $4,676 grant from the State Historic Preservation Office, which was approved by the county commission Tuesday. The remaining costs will be covered by the preservation commission and the Downtown Sheridan Association, Campbell said. There will be no cost to local governments or the church itself.
The nomination process is expected to be completed by spring 2023 and will culminate in a community event celebrating the listing of the building, Campbell said.
Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation's historic places worthy of preservation. Sheridan County is currently home to 27 properties listed on the National Register, ranging from the Sheridan County Courthouse to the Clearmont Jail, according to the state historic preservation office. First Congregational would be the second Sheridan County church on the register, joining St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.