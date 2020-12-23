SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents began receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Army veteran Kenneth Pawley received the first local dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System facility in Sheridan Wednesday.
The SVAHCS received an initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and began offering vaccinations Wednesday to high-risk veterans living in the medical center’s long-term care facility.
“Our pharmacy team had been working with VA regional and national leadership to ensure we’d be ready when the vaccination came,” said Pam Crowell, SVAHCS director. “Even though they were ready and standing by for the Moderna vaccine, that didn’t stop a Christmas-like atmosphere when the shipment arrived. While this is only the initial shipment, we look forward to the future ones which will allow us to vaccinate all enrolled veterans who are interested in receiving it.”
Later Wednesday, the first physicians at Sheridan Memorial Hospital were expected to receive the vaccine.
For SMH, prioritization for the vaccine will be based on state-provided guidance, beginning with frontline medical and emergency service personnel.
At the SVAHCS, personnel and community living center residents were the first to be offered the vaccination. As supplies become available, VA care teams will contact enrolled veterans to offer the vaccinations. The Sheridan facility is one of 113 VA sites across the country to receive the first wave of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are finally on the cusp of changing the trajectory of the whole pandemic with the arrival of the vaccines,” said Andrea Henderson, nurse executive for the SVAHCS system.
Sheridan County Public Health will also provide vaccinations for prioritized populations based on state guidelines as doses become available.
Walgreens and CVC pharmacies will provide vaccinations to residents and staff of long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities.
According to county officials, vaccine distributors are currently reaching out to those who fall into their respective prioritized populations to schedule appointments. Vaccinations for these groups are anticipated to begin no later than Monday.
“Receiving doses of either vaccine continues to be a moving target,” said Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar. “We are receiving updates from the State every day on the number of doses, when it should arrive, and who in our community we should prioritize.”
The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.
Health care officials have emphasized that even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, community members should continue to wear face coverings, practicing physical distancing and wash hands often.