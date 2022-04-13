SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild will offer additional shows of the WYO/CTG co-production “First Date,” a musical comedy by Austin Winsberg.
Directed by Kelly Miller-Smart with music direction by Amanda Patterson, this musical comedy will be the first co-production for the WYO and CTG after a two-year hiatus and will be presented in the Mars Black Box Theater at the WYO April 14-17.
“First Date” features local actors and musicians as the explore the “first date” and the unexpected turns it can take. When blind date newbie Aaron (Dan Cole) is set up with serial-dater Casey (Jules Craft), a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner.
As the date unfolds, and the oddly attentive waiter (Patrick Cossel) chaperones them through the evening, the couple quickly realize they are not alone on this unpredictable outing with Casey and Aaron’s inner critics taking on a life of their own.
Suddenly other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends (David Myers and Aaron Odom), manipulative exes (Jada Manning) and protective siblings (Pollyanna Averett) singing and dancing the potential couple through ice-breakers, appetizers and conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?
“First Date” is produced in partnership with the WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Tickets for the show cost $22 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. VIP (table) seating is also available, but limited, for $30 per person.
Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.