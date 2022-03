Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High 26F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.