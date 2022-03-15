SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank recently donated $25,000 to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. With this gift, First Interstate Bank became the Premier Corporate Sponsor of VOA for 2022. As such, they will receive year-round recognition and be featured at VOA’s events across Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota.
“First Interstate Bank has been a steadfast and generous partner for the last 20 years,” said Jeff Holsinger, CEO of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. “We are proud to promote that partnership throughout the communities we serve with our corporate sponsorship program.”
The mission of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is "to compassionately serve and strengthen individuals by empowering them to build healthy and happy lives.”
VOA's programs encompass eight core service areas — veteran services, addiction treatment, mental health services, homeless services, low-income housing, youth services, adult re-entry and ministry. Each program allows VOA to help individuals, families and even generations move from instability to full and productive lives.
“One of First Interstate’s values is commitment to the communities we serve, and we are proud to demonstrate this by serving as VOA’s Premier Corporate Sponsor,” said Steve Crow, northern Wyoming market president at First Interstate Bank. “VOA does so many wonderful things across the Northern Rockies; we know this donation will assist them in helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential.”
The two organizations share a similar geographic region. Representatives from VOA said First Interstate Bank’s support of VOA will have a direct impact on the same communities that patronize the bank and make a difference for countless individuals who are struggling.