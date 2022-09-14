SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank will celebrate its fifth annual volunteer day Sept. 14, closing its branches so employees can spend time volunteering for a nonprofit in the community, including the Advocacy and Resource Center, the Dog and Cat Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Rooted in Wyoming, Love in Stitches, Salvation Army and more.
All branch offices will be closed for these events that afternoon, but the Client Contact Center will be fully staffed and available to assist clients from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular branch and service hours will resume Sept. 15.