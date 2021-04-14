SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank has filed a civil lawsuit against several former members of its Sheridan-based staff for compensatory and punitive damages, accusing the former employees of utilizing proprietary information to compete with FIB and further their own economic interests.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court of Wyoming Tuesday and seeks a jury trial as well injunctions to prevent those named in the lawsuit from possessing or using FIB’s proprietary and confidential customer information and to return such information.
According to information set forward in the complaint, seven individuals employed with FIB announced March 22 they intended to leave FIB to take jobs with another bank — Glacier Bank — that plans to establish a presence in Sheridan.
“Since then, FIB has discovered that the Individual Employees violated their duty of loyalty and/or breached the FIB Code of Conduct by soliciting FIB employees to leave FIB, misappropriating FIB's trade secrets and other proprietary information, and interfering with FIB's existing and prospective contracts,” the complaint states. “Defendants have already caused significant, irreparable harm to FIB, and their actions continue to cause significant, irreparable harm to FIB.”
Glacier Bancorp, Inc., operates in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada. First Interstate operates in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.
The seven individuals named in the lawsuit are:
David Hubert — former market president, senior vice-president of FIB
Nicole Christensen — former commercial group manager II and vice president of FIB
Donovan McComb — former vice president of FIB
Jay Martinson — former assistant vice president of FIB
John Dick — former member of FIB’s commercial banking unit
Kimberlee Newman — former member of FIB’s commercial banking unit
Myriah Phelps — former member of FIB’s commercial banking unit
“We are very disappointed by the unwarranted action taken by First Interstate in filing its Complaint against our clients,” said Stuart Day, a Casper-based attorney with Williams, Porter, Day & Neville P.C., representing the seven individuals named in the lawsuit. “The right to decide where we work and who we work with is a right important to all of us.
“Our clients exercised the right to end their employment with First Interstate because they thought they were not valued as employees and because they saw First Interstate’s own priorities shifting in what they perceived as a negative direction,” Day continued. “We will vigorously defend our clients and look forward to the dismissal of the Complaint.”
The lawsuit alleges the individuals named repeatedly violated the bank’s code of conduct, which they each signed, and other legal obligations.
Specifically, it states that at least one of the former employees indicated his departure had been in process for the past 11 months and more than one of the seven individuals named printed internal records including client files, letter of credit procedures, loan approval form templates, new credit policies, reports on maturing notes and customer loans, customer spreadsheets, financial statements, lien waivers, loan approval documents and other documents — all “sensitive and confidential.”
One example cited alleges that within one day of joining Glacier Bank, at least two of the former FIB employees reached out to an FIB customer in the hospitality industry and offered to consolidate its loans at a lower interest rate than previously received from FIB.
“Considering that it would be virtually impossible to prepare such an offer, much less gain approval from Glacier to submit it, within a single day, Defendants, on information and belief, had been working on the analysis long before they left FIB, using information that is not generally known but rather is sensitive and confidential,” the lawsuit states.
It also alleges those named in the lawsuit reached out to other FIB clients shortly after starting at Glacier Bank, including but not limited to a regional airline and an accountant, both of which were offered lower rates than received by FIB.
Printing records from the bank showed defendants printed documents related to all three customer examples shortly before leaving FIB.
The complaint also alleges the seven individuals told others, including FIB clients, that “FIB is being sold and/or leaving the market,” which the court filing indicates is false.
“We are disappointed that First Interstate Bank, which earlier this month told the (Sheridan) Press that it was committed to ‘helping the Sheridan community,’ has instead sued community members and former colleagues,” said Ty Nelson, president of First Bank of Wyoming, a division of Glacier Bank. “These seven people dedicated many, many years to First Interstate Bank. Unfortunately it seems that First Interstate Bank actually favors public retribution over internal reflection about improving employee satisfaction and customer service.”