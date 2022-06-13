SHERIDAN — First Light Early Education Center officials recently announced the facility will close at the end of 2022.
“First Light was a collaborative effort that required grit and grace for all that was accomplished in 10 years," said Maureen Metcalf, executive director of the center. "We appreciate our families, team members and board of directors that helped us shine the light brighter in our community. We are hopeful that our community will come together in support of high quality early childhood programming, especially for ages of 0-3.”
First Light opened in its location on Brundage Street approximately 10 years ago, when the building was owned by the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority. In 2019, ownership of the property was transferred to Seven Pillars, LLC, as part of a land swap.
The Sheridan community has long struggled to provide enough high-quality, affordable child care for families.
In the fall of 2021, Kids Country Daycare Founder Angela Peterson said there are often few available child care options for Sheridan parents as many organizations operate at capacity.
Peterson attributed the limited availability to staffing issues. Quality staff have become extremely difficult to find, Peterson said.
In an announcement that published in The Sheridan Press June 4, 2022, Metcalf said in the 10 years since First Light began work in the community, its leadership and staff have learned that there is a shortage of spots in places parents want to send their children, high quality centers cannot charge what care costs because it would not be affordable and that child care is often viewed as "glorified babysitting" and therefore not as a career path, among other lessons.
Metcalf also acknowledged need remains in the community for high-quality child care for children ages 0-3, in particular.
The organization's leadership encouraged members of the Sheridan community to continue supporting early childhood education efforts in the months and years to come.