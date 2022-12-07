SHERIDAN — First Light will continue its business closing sale through Dec. 8.
Stop by First Light from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call for an appointment outside of those times at 307-673-0403.
First Light opened in its location on Brundage Street approximately 10 years ago, when the building was owned by the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority. In 2019, ownership of the property was transferred to Seven Pillars, LLC, as part of a land swap.
Everything must go. Cash and business checks will be accepted, and all sales will be final. Available items include office furniture, decor, computers, kitchen supplies, preschool furniture, preschool toys and supplies and book bundles.
First Light Early Education Center is located at 366 E. Brundage St.