SHERIDAN — Taking the step from preschool to kindergarten can be overwhelming, with one of those big steps including riding the bus daily. To make the bus a safe space, transportation directors and administrators Steven Ross, Shawn Stevens and Chase Christensen, familiarize students with the bussing system.
Sheridan County School District 1
Ross schedules a trip at the end of the school year where buses travel down to the Tongue River Child’s Place and pick up upcoming kindergarteners. Preschoolers load the bus and ride to Tongue River Elementary School to have lunch and play outside with elementary students.
“Once we get them loaded on the bus, we will explain the bus rules to them and what is expected of them while the bus is moving and how to unload off the bus,” Ross said.
After spending an hour with elementary students, the bus driver transports preschoolers back to the Tongue River Child’s Place.
“We have, in the past, if the parents of the child are nervous, they can call us and we will make arrangements so they can come down and we will get them in a bus,” Ross said. “We will do whatever we can do to make them comfortable.”
During kindergarten orientation a week or two before school starts, drivers give students a ride in a bus.
Sheridan County
School District 2
Similar to SCSD1, SCSD2 holds Kinderboost mid-August.
“Kindergarten students that ride the bus during that portion learn bus riding rules from the drivers,” Stevens said. “We also utilize animals for bus names to help incoming students.”
Instead of having students remember a bus number, Stevens finds using animals — like frogs for example — instead is easier to understand.
“For these students, we work closely with school principals, administrative assistants and kindergarten teachers to create a positive experience for them,” Stevens said, noting he and his team ensure success by making adjustments to improve.
Bus drivers also attend elementary school open houses to speak to parents about bus riding rules, and elementary schools request a bus for the first week of school to review bus safety and rules.
To make sure students get to the right stop, the elementary schools create bus riding badges, each titled with different routes, for kindergarten students to ensure drop-off locations.
For students who may need bus riding assistance beyond elementary school, SCSD2 bus drivers attend the Sheridan Junior High School open house and the sixth grade parent presentation on orientation day to answer any questions parents and students may have.
All bussing information and routes are available online.
“We look to provide opportunities for families and students to build skills to succeed and for kids and parents alike to feel comfortable with the start of the year and the start of their school experience,” Stevens said.
Sheridan County
School District 3
While SCSD3 does not have any designated event or orientation for first-time bus riders, Christensen makes it a priority for students and their bus drivers to form positive relationships.
“It is important that students are feeling welcome and safe at school,” Christensen said. “Their school day starts when they get on the bus, so that is very important.”
Since, for many, the bus driver’s face is the first thing students see, so Christensen makes sure that is a friendly face. Likewise, it is the last face a child sees during their school day, so it must leave a positive impact on the student, Christensen said.
By providing this positive and friendly figure in the student’s life, Christensen believes student success will follow.