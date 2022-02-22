SHERIDAN — The second annual Rotary Ice Fishing Derby will take place Feb. 26 at Lake DeSmet.
Hosted by the Sheridan Rotary Club, the one-day tournament features cash prizes for the three largest fish in four categories. Fish will be measured for length and awarded the following prizes: $1,000 for longest, $500 for second longest and $200 for the third longest fish.
The four species that will be judged are trout, kokanee, walleye and perch. In addition, the longest fish will have a chance to win $25,000.
There will be 200 trophy-sized tagged trout planted before the derby. Each fish tag can be turned in for $50 cash prize. The derby proceeds will be used by the Sheridan Rotary Foundation to support its charities, including youth leadership, clean water and community improvements.
Sign up online at sheridanrotary.org/icefishingderby. Save $5 when you purchase your ticket online. Tickets are $50 in-person and at the event. Tickets can be purchased in-person for $50 at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Sheridan or in person at Lake Desmet.
For more information, email megan.powers@century21.com.