SHERIDAN — During a Sheridan County Commission study session Tuesday, a group of local realtors and developers shared thoughts on the recent countywide housing study.
The group — comprising Bob Utter, Jane Clark, Paul DelRossi, Bruce Garber and Ron Patterson — was convened by Sheridan City Councilor and Sheridan County Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver to review the 66-page document released by San Francisco-based land use firm Gruen Gruen and Associates in January.
The committee members were asked to use their combined knowledge of the Sheridan County housing market to prioritize, and determine the feasibility of, Gruen’s 14 suggestions.
The Gruen study showed there will be an increased housing need in Sheridan County in the near future. Over the next 10 years, it is projected the county will need 990 additional units including 725 single-family units and 265 multi-family units. This projection takes into account workforce and senior citizen housing needs.
Three of the Gruen recommendations were considered to be “high priority” by the five-person committee. These included changing the plant investment fee from a fixed scale to a sliding scale based on the size of housing unit; facilitating the development of feasible affordable housing projects and encouraging the creation of a community land trust.
The city and county have already convened a joint committee to look into the concept of a land trust, and the committee said they encouraged this work.
“We believe there are significant programs throughout the U.S. which have utilized some form of land trusts, deed restricted housing, limited equity housing cooperatives and a permanent housing authority for the county,” the committee wrote. “We recommend that the city and county jointly collect information on each of these alternatives, focusing on the strengths and limitations of each model.”
During the commission meeting, committee members said they felt affordable housing development was no longer sustainable or attractive for developers without government intervention and involvement.
“Developers are in the business of making a profit first and serving the community second,” DelRossi said. “As long as (development) is driven by the price of land, it will not change and (developers) will take the highest-possible opportunities. Why would anybody, as a developer, go for less profit if they could make more profit?”
Utter said a land trust or housing authority would take the cost of purchasing land away from developers, therefore making affordable housing development attractive.
“One of the things I really like about the land trust is if it is properly administered, it’s sustainable,” Utter said. “…Theoretically and ideally, the land doesn’t come into play.”
Four of the Gruen recommendations were found to be “moderate priority” by the committee, while the remaining seven were found to be “low priority.” These seven included a recommendation to encourage the production of market-rate housing so people currently living in low-income housing would buy market-rate housing and open up existing low-income housing.
DelRossi said there was a fatal flaw in Gruen’s theory.
“The trickle-down effect that Gruen talked about doesn’t work unless this is a closed environment… and there are no new people coming in,” DelRossi said. ”What we’re seeing is people coming in from outside (the community).”
Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley agreed.
“Some things look good on paper, but that’s nuts…and hard to implement,” Ringley said. “Tell me how we do that as a community.”
Overall, the committee recommended forming a permanent standing committee with representatives from the city, county and local business to address the high priority items in the housing study. The primary focus will be investigating a land trust and other government-funded housing options.
Intercommunity cooperation will be key to ensuring steps are taken to solve the local housing problem, rather than just study it, the committee said.
“This committee believes that a strong commitment of cooperation among these three entities is crucial… in addressing the housing challenges faced by the Sheridan community,” the committee wrote.