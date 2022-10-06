SHERIDAN — On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Sheridan County law enforcement, fire and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of Mydland Road and West 17th Street for the report of a one-vehicle rollover involving several occupants.
According to a press release from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, Sheridan Police Department, SCSO, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Campbell County Health & EMS and Sheridan Fire-Rescue all responded to the scene.
SPD officers arrived on scene first and observed a white SUV laying on its roof in the barrow ditch. Law enforcement encountered five local teenaged patients involved in the crash, some of which had life-threatening injuries. SPD officers immediately began medical care. It was confirmed at least one occupant was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Four patients were transported by ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the fifth was transported to the hospital by a parent who responded to the scene.
The SCSO is currently investigating the crash with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the SPD. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.
“We would like to thank the bystanders who stopped to assist,” Sheridan County Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said, “and we ask the community to keep all of the individuals involved, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.”
No additional information was provided by officials.