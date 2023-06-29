Holy Name Catholic Church
Allayana Darrow — The Sheridan Press |



SHERIDAN — AARP awarded more than $60,000 in grant funding for five projects around Wyoming through its Community Challenge grants. Grant funds will support projects in Laramie, Dubois, Cheyenne, Thayne and Sheridan.

Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

