SHERIDAN — Carly Flaagan, an adjunct instructor at Sheridan College, will offer a presentation on the practical applications of music and neuroscience knowledge April 28 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall.
The event, which is part of the Sheridan College Thickman Faculty Lecture Series, is free and open to the public.
The lecture will cover the basic principles of cognitive neuroscience, music cognition and cortical activation and music, the benefits of music in relation to the brain, and practical applications of this knowledge such as purposeful music listening, music for relaxation, active engagement with music and music in regard to child development.
Flaagan received her bachelor’s in music therapy at the University of North Dakota in 2015 after completing her internship at Musicworx Inc. in San Diego. Since then, she has been a practicing music therapist providing individualized care for persons of all ages. Flaagan completed her graduate degree at CSU in 2020 earning a Master’s of Music Therapy. In addition to providing music therapy services and fulfilling her role as internship director for Integrated Therapy of Northern Colorado, she is currently an adjunct professor for Sheridan College and a STEM grants coordinator for Front Range Community College.
In addition to the live lecture at the Whitney Center for the Arts Kinnison Hall, the event will be streamed live. For additional information, see sheridan.edu/lectures.