SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon ordered the Wyoming state flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Johnson and Sheridan counties from sunrise to sunset Monday in honor and memory of Douglas Osborn.
Osborn represented District 40 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1997-2006. He died March 6, 2021.
Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming state flag and only at three locations in the state — at the Capitol building and in Johnson and Sheridan counties. Other flags should remain at full-staff.