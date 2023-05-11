SHERIDAN — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Sheridan County starting May 9.
Storms are expected to continue into Friday night. Rainfall totals in excess of two inches is likely during this event. Heavy rain will cause additional snow runoff leading to rivers and streams to rise, with flooding possible. Heavy rain and snow runoff can take hours to reach populated areas in Sheridan.
Monitor weather forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Make sure your cellphones have weather alert notifications turned on to received updated notifications.
Those living in flood prone areas should take action to prepare should flooding develop. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Sandbag locations are still stocked and information about those locations can be found at the Sheridan County Emergency Management website, sheridancounty.com/depts/emergency-management/flooding-and-sandbags or by calling 211 on any phone.
Additionally, the city of Sheridan streets crews prepositioned pallets with sandbags in key, flood prone, areas along the Big Goose Creek, available to anyone who needs them.
Sandbags have been placed at NB Avenue and Leopard Street, in three places along Beckton Avenue and NB Avenue, on the corner of MArten Street and NB avenue, on the corner of West Burkitt and West Works streets, near Schiller and Harrison streets and Monta Vista Street.
Sandbag filling stations remain throughout the county. For more information or to see all locations, see sheridancounty.com.