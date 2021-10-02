SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health will conduct a number of flu clinics across the county in coming weeks.
SCPH will bill most insurance, so those planning to get a flu shot should bring insurance cards or $30 per vaccination.
Masks are required to be vaccinated at one of the clinics.
The following is a schedule of clinics:
• Oct 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. — Arvada-Clearmont School, 1601 Meade Ave., Clearmont
• Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sheridan County Public Health, 297 S. Main St., Sheridan
• Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tongue River Valley Community Center, 124 Dayton St., Ranchester
• Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon — The Hub on Smith, 211 Smith St., Sheridan
Please call 307-672-5169 to schedule your appointment.