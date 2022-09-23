RANCHESTER — Four flue clinics are scheduled throughout Sheridan County next week.
Sheridan County Public Health scheduled each clinic, with more locations coming soon. Call Public Health with questions at 307-672-5169. Vaccinations cost $30 or insurance is billed. Bring your cards or payment with you to the appointment.
The following are the currently scheduled clinics:
• Sept. 26, 2-4 p.m., Clearmont School, 1600 Meade Ave., Clearmont
• Sept. 27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sheridan County Public Health, 297 S. Main St.
• Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tongue River Valley Community Center, 124 Dayton St., Ranchester
• Sept. 29, walk-in vaccinations available at public health, no appointment necessary, Tuesdays 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
• Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to noon, The Hub on Smith, 211 Smith St.