SHERIDAN — The 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will feature a selection of films Feb. 26.
This year’s lineup features locations including Costa Rica, Maryland, Belize, Louisiana, Alabama, Australia, Colombia and beyond. Attendees can expect to see a cicada hatch in action, follow a spearfisherman across Belize, watch as a mother passes her passion for fishing down to the next generation, and explore the history of a tarpon fishery at Casa Mar.
“In 2012, I watched the Fly Fishing Film Tour for the first time in Bozeman, Montana. People were hooping and howling all through the show. I couldn’t believe the excitement in the atmosphere,” said Seth Carrel, Fly Shop of the Bighorns assistant manager and guide. “At the time I was deciding to pursue a degree in either fish or wildlife and I will confidently say that this film helped me go in the direction of fisheries and I haven’t looked back since.”
While the films take viewers around the globe, the tour’s organizers are focused on creating a local connection as proceeds will be donated to the Sheridan Community Land Trust.
“Our fly shop and guide services are local businesses that serve our community and employ people who call our community home,” said Clark Smyth, owner of Angling Destination and Fly Shop of the Bighorns. “We chose to donate proceeds from the Fly Fishing Film Tour to Sheridan Community Land Trust because we appreciate the work SCLT is doing in our local waters, the great trails they’re building throughout the county and the stories they’re telling about our local history.
“They’re making Sheridan County an even better place for our businesses and our families to live,” he said.
According to SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer, with the lack of snow, drought resilience is as important as ever.
“That’s why SCLT is hosting a Big Sky Watershed Corps member who will create a community-driven approach that helps Sheridan County better weather drought on the ranch, around the homestead and in the house,” Bauer said.
In addition to the films, the event will feature raffle items and door prizes. Raffles include a guided fishing trip with Rock Creek Anglers, a rod and reel combo from Orvis and a Patagonia sling pack along with door prizes from Simms, Yeti, Costa and more.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Films begin at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available for purchase at Fly Shop of the Bighorns, the WYO Theater or online at wyotheater.com.