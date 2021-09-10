SHERIDAN — For Hunger Action Month this September, Food Bank of Wyoming and its local partners will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger and other basic needs.
Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
With the help of mayors across the state, Food Bank of Wyoming is proclaiming September as “Hunger Action Month” in Wyoming. This month-long campaign aims to raise awareness about hunger and get the public involved in efforts to address food insecurity.
During the month of September, people across the state can get involved in the movement by learning, committing and speaking up about ways to end hunger. Ways to help include:
• donating to your local pantry
• volunteering at a local partner of Food Bank of Wyoming in your town or county
• sharing Food Bank of Wyoming’s social media posts about Hunger Action Month
• putting an orange lightbulb in your front door or hall to remember those who go to bed hungry
Learn more about how you can take action at wyomingfoodbank.org/get-involved.