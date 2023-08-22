SHERIDAN — Established in 2016, the Sheridan Food Forest located in Thorne-Rider Park has provided a place for community members to wander and forage at their leisure. Next week, the forest will become home to several plants indigenous to the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation as a means to educate the community and bridge the cultural gap, said Carol LeResche, founder of the Food Forest.

LeResche said the acts of foraging and sharing food are deeply entwined in human history in all walks of life, lending to a unique opportunity to bridge cultural gaps.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

