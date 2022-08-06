SHERIDAN — Consider, for a moment, the marketing genius of the ice cream truck.
Even the youngest of children can recognize the ice cream truck’s tune, and many kids know the schedule by heart, Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said. From a young age, kids know that, if they’re in the right place at the right time, they’re in for something special.
But what about getting nutritional meals and exercise during the summer season? Wouldn’t it be nice if those resources were as easy to find as the ice cream truck?
“When we first started discussing the idea of our pop-up camps, those conversations kind of started with the ice cream truck and the Kona Ice truck,” Cassiday said. “Every kid is very aware of when those trucks are going to be in their neighborhood. There are kids we don’t see at the Y that know the ice cream truck’s schedule by heart…We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a schedule where kids knew they could find us every week at a certain time?’”
That question has been at the heart of the weekly summer pop-up camps at North Heights Park, which are currently in their second year. And while the camps — a collaborative effort between the YMCA and The Food Group — haven’t quite reached ice-cream-truck-levels of popularity yet, their model of bringing healthy food and exercise to kids has had some exciting results.
In an average week, between 15 and 25 local kids participate in the pop-up camps, Food Group Program Director Jenny Tribley said. Cassiday said the age of participants varies from toddlers to high schoolers.
Some kids are brought by their parents or grandparents. Others bike or walk to the park each week for free fun and games provided by the YMCA and bags of healthy food prepared and provided by The Food Group.
The goal of the camps is to remove any boundaries between kids and the services they need, Cassiday said.
“There’s no registration and no expectations,” Cassiday said. “They just show up, have fun and play. And when they leave, they can take some food with them.”
Food Group Executive Director Keri McMeans said the pop-up camps are just the latest programming the organization has pursued in order to provide local kids with access to nutritional food. The organization has learned partnerships with other nonprofits are key to getting food into the hands of kids that need it — the Books and a Bite program at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has been particularly successful, McMeans said — and partnering with the YMCA seemed like a good way to advance both organizations’ missions.
“Our most successful programs, including this one, always have something to do with partnering,” McMeans said. “If we partner with another nonprofit like the Y, there is really no limit to what we can accomplish.”
Both Cassiday and McMeans credited the “on-the-streets” model of the camps for bringing in kids they have previously never served through their respective organizations, and McMeans said there are early conversations about expanding the camps to another park or two during the summer of 2023.
“We will assess the program and what it has accomplished, but I do think it could make sense to expand to another park next year,” McMeans said. “We have identified a few potential locations that we’ll be talking about in the next couple months.”
Cassiday said she was excited to continue and potentially expand the camps in the coming years and to find new ways to provide healthy fun to the kids who need it most.
“It is such a great way to strengthen each other’s missions without duplicating any services,” Cassiday said of the camps. “They (The Food Group) do food very well, and we do camps very well. So let’s put it together and enhance the good work we’re each already doing. I think it just makes sense.”
The weekly pop-up camps are held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at North Heights Park.
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.