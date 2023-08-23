pie bake stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

STORY — Several community groups will offer food fundraisers throughout Story Days this year. 

Story Woman's Club will offer several food opportunities throughout the weekend, starting with ice cream cones to kick off its silent auction Friday from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, the club will host lunch and pie, including different iterations of hot dogs and sloppy joes with chips and drinks also available. 

