STORY — Several community groups will offer food fundraisers throughout Story Days this year.
Story Woman's Club will offer several food opportunities throughout the weekend, starting with ice cream cones to kick off its silent auction Friday from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, the club will host lunch and pie, including different iterations of hot dogs and sloppy joes with chips and drinks also available.
Friday is also the local barbecue cookoff event at 5 p.m. Taste-testers are welcome, but the competition itself is for Story residents only.
Saturday, the Story Volunteer Fire Department begins the day with its annual fireman's breakfast and fundraiser. Story Store will offer a bloody mary bar from 8-10 a.m.
Sunday, a potluck lunch will follow worship in the park at Centennial Park in Story. All are welcome and may provide a dish to share.