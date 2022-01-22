SHERIDAN — For Harold Golden, gardening season lasts all year.
“Some people look at a travel magazine and dream. Well, gardeners will sit down with a seed catalog and just lose themselves,” said Golden, a Master Gardener. “Planning, learning from what didn’t work last year, coming up with a new plan. … You would think winter is a down time, but it’s not. It is always gardening time.”
Golden, who first learned gardening from his own mother, has been named the Rooted in Wyoming Volunteer of the Year Award recipient for 2021. Golden was recognized for his “tremendous contribution and commitment” to volunteering at the Coffeen and Meadowlark Elementary gardens, as well as building and installing new signage for six of RIW’s school and community gardens.
“Harold loves to share his knowledge and experience with others,” said RIW Chair Ami Erickson. “He has been an amazing asset for RIW, and we are appreciative of his support.”
One reason he loves gardening, Golden said, is that even in Wyoming you can see success with very little investment, and in a short amount of time. Always humble, Golden himself is a Master Gardener under the University of Wyoming’s Extension program and has years of experience. Not only has he learned through trial and error, but Master Gardeners are also science-based gardeners who promote research-supported horticulture.
“I started gardening when I was a kid, and my mom taught me,” Golden said. He continued to gather knowledge as he aged. He is a wildlife biologist and called the curriculum at Colorado State University at the time excellent.
“I am still using stuff that I learned in college. Now that I’m older, I’m able to put things together and go, ‘Aha! That is why that works that way,’” Golden said.
Master Gardeners teach people who maybe don’t know how to garden, and work with people who would like to know more. They use applied science, he said, because it works.
“Luck has nothing to do with it, it has to do with science. The more I learn, the easier it gets and the less work I do,” Golden said. “It is finding ways to work with nature instead of fighting it, and these are the things the Master Gardeners are trying to teach.”
Rooted in Wyoming was formed in 2016 by a group of volunteers because of an immediate and long-standing community desire to promote better understanding of local foods, nutrition and sustainability in the community. Volunteers continue to play a vital role in moving each garden project forward. RIW partners with community organizations and schools to facilitate outreach programs and cultivate educational gardens. RIW envisions a future where everyone in Wyoming has access to fresh local foods and is also motivated to grow their own.
Master Gardeners’ mission closely mirrors Rooted in Wyoming’s, Golden said, and so the connection is a natural one.
RIW created its annual award to recognize members of the community who demonstrate commitment, dedication and exceptional volunteer service toward the nonprofit organization’s mission to build school and community gardens. During 2021, Golden volunteered more than 100 hours at RIW gardens and projects. He helped to design, build framework for and install new garden signage as part of a Wyoming State Forestry Grant. Garden and educational signs were posted at Garden of Isidore at Holy Name Catholic School, Henry A. Coffeen Elementary, Meadowlark Garden, Garden of Pride at Woodland Park Elementary, Eagle’s Nest Garden in Ranchester and Ram’s Harvest Garden at Big Horn Elementary.
“Harold brought his incredible can-do attitude to our Meadowlark School Garden project,” Meadowlark Elementary Garden Leader Ian Wallace said. “His help was invaluable in getting our raised beds constructed and prepared for this season. We can’t wait to get started planting, and I look forward to working more with Harold in the future.”
Golden said he loves working with children, and credits their knowledge and enthusiasm to their teachers.
“Kids are just like sponges, they are easy to teach. I attribute that to the teachers,” Golden said. “When they come out to the garden, I often find that they have a little background and are already into the subject. They are pumped and enthused, and they love to be outside. We’re just helping to build on what the teachers have started.”
Golden said there are 55 Master Gardeners in Sheridan County, and many others have also volunteered with Rooted in Wyoming.
Chris Hilgert, UW Extension Master Gardener statewide coordinator, called Golden a dedicated and passionate volunteer. His enthusiasm for gardening has helped grow the Sheridan County Master Gardener program, and his volunteer efforts and coordination with other volunteers and community partners have resulted in hundreds of volunteer hours. His work has led to a number of projects that benefit home gardeners, introduce youth to gardening and support farmers markets and local growers, Hilgert said.
“He is very deserving of this recognition from RIW,” Hilgert said. “On behalf of the UW Extension Master Gardener program, I would like to congratulate Harold and say thank you for all you do for your community.”
There is no longer an ag extension educator in Sheridan County through the UW programs. While that leaves a gap, Golden said the Master Gardeners are working to fill it with volunteers.
“In a perfect world, people with questions about their garden would call the Extension Office and talk to the extension agent. We don’t have one anymore, so that is one of the functions of Master Gardeners,” Golden said. “We are not only teaching in the schools, but we are thinking about teaching a class this spring on not only beginning gardening, but also on lawn care and tree care.”
People can call the County Extension Office and calls will be forwarded to a Master Gardener, Golden said.
“There is a need out there. People are hungry for gardening knowledge. We learn from grandma, we learn from our mom. Mom may not have come from Wyoming,” he said. “We have learned some things about gardening, and we’re eager to share what we have learned.”