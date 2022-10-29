SHERIDAN — In Italy, social and family life often revolves around food. For Marissa Logan, that love of cooking and family started in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother.
Logan’s great-grandmother’s recipes were handed down before she died, and Logan’s mother began selling cannoli as a side hustle. After all, children are expensive.
“Then as I got older and had my own children, kids are expensive, so I started doing the same thing,” Logan said.
While working full time as a cake decorator, Logan eventually decided to sell cannoli full time and work for herself.
Cannoli Bliss is already a fully-functioning business, but that didn’t stop Logan from signing up to compete in the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge. Right now Logan operates the business out of a food trailer, but her goal is to open a full-fledged Italian bakery and expand regionally or even nationally.
“I’ve already learned so much from the Start-Up challenge,” Logan said. “They’ve already guided me toward better and bigger ideas, plus helped with financials and marketing. I’ve already gained partnerships with other local businesses. The goal is to become more well known locally and soon across the nation!”
Logan knows her niche, too. She describes her desserts as “top tier” and “luxury.”
“The desserts you receive from us are made from the best quality ingredients and lots of love,” she said. “Our values are all about family, and experiencing life through food. There is no better strength than community and family.”
Growing her business isn’t without challenges, though. Logan said right now that means keeping up with demand. She hopes that by opening a full bakery, she’ll be able to hire more staff and expand into selling both direct to consumer and wholesale.
Logan will make her pitch at the Start-Up Challenge Nov. 1 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. The winners from the challenge will become eligible to apply to the $100,000 seed fund. Locals, too, will have a chance to vote for their favorite Start-Up Challenge finalists; the winner of that prize will receive $2,000.
This year’s challenge attracted 61 applicants, a 50% increase from 2021, organizers said. After reviewing the applications, 12 plans were selected, and each semifinalist had an opportunity to present their ideas and meet the judges in person. Six finalists were then selected by the panel. Those six finalists have spent the last month working with IMPACT Sheridan to develop their plans and respond to questions and feedback provided during the semifinal round. In addition to the possibility of seed funding, Pitch Night will allow each to showcase their ideas to a live audience.
The other finalists in the competition are: Louisa Crosby with Gannett Health; Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas of I Call Shotgun; Zac Sexton, Rodney Fought and Brad Williams of O.clarkii Reels; Megan Welles of Horsewell; and Darwin Williamson of Solid Hitch.