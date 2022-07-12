SHERIDAN — It’s no exaggeration when the Heid brothers say they participated in every Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff since 2016. Yes, even the year when the boot kickoff technically didn’t happen.
The brothers Justin and Zach jokingly refer to that year — the summer of 2020 — as “Nodeo.” With rodeo canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brothers held their own unofficial boot kickoff in their parents’ yard in Big Horn.
“We decided it couldn’t be a true vacation in Sheridan in July without a boot kickoff,” Justin Heid said. “So we just made our own.”
While this year’s boot kickoff may not be able to match “Nodeo,” the Heid brothers have a lot to be excited about for this year’s event. After years of vacationing to his hometown of Sheridan to participate in the event with his brother, Justin Heid is participating as a Sheridan resident this year.
He and his family – including 9-year-old son Jacob, who will be kicking the boot for the first time in 2022 — moved back to Sheridan earlier this year.
“It’s going to be a blast,” Justin Heid said. “Instead of just visiting, I’m home again. I get to go play and have fun and enjoy everything that’s going on during rodeo week. I’m looking forward to an entire week of fun and family.”
“It’s great when family comes to visit,” Zach Heid said. “But it’s even better when they get to stay.”
The boot kickoff has been a source of bonding for the Heid brothers for years, Zach Heid said. They attended the event as they were growing up in Sheridan, but decided to jump into the competition themselves beginning in 2016. That first year, Zach Heid took fourth and his brother took fifth in their age division and “just missed the awards podium,” Zach Heid said.
He added that he posted his best distance in 2017 when he kicked the boot just over 116 feet. Justin Heid’s best performance was in 2019, when he kicked it just over 100 feet.
“It’s kind of like kicking a field goal,” Zach Heid said of kicking the boot. “You don’t want to go too high, you don’t want to go too low, and you definitely don’t want to slip.”
His brother’s advice on how to achieve the perfect kickoff is even more concise.
“Just try and not make a fool of yourself,” he said with a laugh.
Brandy Campbell has been involved with the boot kickoff for nearly a decade, first as a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce ambassador and now as a Sheridan WYO Rodeo board member. She said she’s pleased the event has become so meaningful for the Heids and dozens of other Sheridan County residents.
“In 2020, there was some talk about whether we continue the rodeo, but with a smaller number of events,” Campbell said. “But what we decided is that rodeo week is something different for each person. Whether it’s the parade or the book kickoff or the rodeo itself, everybody in this county has something that is uniquely rodeo to them. Not everybody participates in everything, but everybody has at least one thing that matters to them, and I’m glad the boot kickoff is that for a lot of people.”
Registration for the boot kickoff, and the stick-horse barrel racing for kids, begins at 4:30 p.m. today at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds with the fun and games beginning around 5 p.m., Campbell said. Space is limited to 20 competitors in each division: ages 9-12, ages 13-17, men over age 18 and women over age 18.
The top three contestants in each division will receive up to $200 in Chamber Bucks depending on how they place and what division they’re competing in, Campbell said.