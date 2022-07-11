SHERIDAN — What flavor perfectly accents a brown ale? How about Cinnamon Toast Crunch?
That unlikely flavor combination, featured in Kevin and Heather Parker’s Best Breakfast Ever brew at this weekend’s Untapped Homebrew Fest, was just one of the unique flavors awaiting passersby on a closed-off portion of Brundage Street Saturday.
In other booths, Scott Forister served up a cacao coconut porter while Clay Stoner poured a raspberry lemon crème ale. Lee Feather served up an apple ginger ale and a chokecherry porter. At the adjoining booth, Pat Lederer served up his Atilla Light with a hint of maple.
Lederer and Feather, who also serve on the event committee, said the Untapped Homebrew Fest — now in its fourth year — provides a great opportunity for local homebrewers to showcase their creativity.
“We try and do this to educate people that there is more than store-bought beer,” Feather said. “And there’s really no limit to the experimentation and to what you can add to your beers. I’ve seen (candied) bacon beers before, for goodness’ sake… Your only limit is what you can imagine.”
“We are constantly changing and inventing,” Lederer said. “…It’s really an artistic challenge to create a new beer. I’ve tried a few (brews) that didn’t work, but when you find something that does, it’s a great feeling.”
The unique flavors on display were often the result of trial, error and experimentation, Feather said. That’s how he got to his apple ginger ale.
“I started out with your basic pale ale, and I flavored it with some apple flavoring you can buy commercially,” Feather said. “I made that for a couple years and discovered that I really liked ginger in my beers too, so this is the first year I’ve tried adding ginger to it. And it’s been good so far.”
Experimentation takes other forms for local brewers as well, Steve Tremaine said. Tremaine and Barbara Pratt served up, among other brews, the Triple Tropical Express — an East Coast Hazy with three doses of hops rather than the standard amount, which is generally one or two.
“During the boil, we added hops, and when it was cooling off, we added hops again,” Tremaine said. “And then after it got done fermenting, we added hops then, which is why it is ‘triple tropical…’ She (Pratt) wanted to try to give it a little more aroma and a little more flavor, and it turned out well.”
While there was plenty of imagination and experimentation on display, there were also some tried and true recipes. In addition to his Atilla Light, Lederer also served up his Elktoberfest, an Oktoberfest ale that has been largely unchanged for nearly two decades.
“It’s a nice amber beer, and it has a nice malted taste,” Lederer said. “I like it, other people like it and after all these years, it’s still my favorite.”
This year’s Untapped Homebrew Fest featured 23 brews from 11 local homebrewers including Lederer, Feather, Tremaine, Pratt, the Parkers, Forister, Stoner, Phil Boice, Jacob Day and Patrick Suchor.
Two awards were presented to local brewers during the event. The Denny Gresham People’s Choice Award winner was selected by event attendees, while the winner of Brewer’s Choice was voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges Jonny Law and Kyle Mueller.
Feather and the team of Tremaine and Pratt tied for the people’s choice award, with 50 votes each. The former won for his chokecherry porter while the latter won for their Mexicana Cervesa Fuego Mexican lager.
Forister received Best in Show for his cacao coconut porter.
All award winners received prize money of $200, while Forister has a chance for his brew to be offered at Luminous.