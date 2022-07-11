SHERIDAN — As tourists and locals alike prepare for this week’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo, the rodeo’s stock contractors Wade Sankey of Sankey Pro Rodeo and Matt Scharping of Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics have been preparing for months — or decades, depending on how you count it — to ensure the animal athletes included in this year’s rodeo are healthy and ready to rope or ride.
“Honestly, we have been preparing for this year’s WYO since about 1970, when Ike [Sankey], my dad, started putting together bucking horses and started raising rodeo livestock,” Sankey said.
For the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s stock contractors, peak rodeo season stretches from about the Fourth of July to the Pendleton Round-up in September, Scharping explained. This peak season requires Scharping to transport Phenom Genetics’ bucking bulls from their home in Minnesota to Sankey’s ranch in Joliet, Montana, where they remain throughout the summer.
But in states other than Wyoming and Montana, rodeos happen year-round, Sankey said, meaning he’s supplying Sankey Pro Rodeo bucking horses to warmer states — such as Texas, Nevada and California — throughout the winter and early spring. Increased media coverage and interest in rodeo has turned Sankey’s job into a year-round adventure of moving livestock.
Just how much traveling is involved in Sankey’s job? The stock contractor estimated Sankey Pro Rodeo trucks drive more than 120,000 miles per year — far enough to circle Earth’s circumference nearly five times — hauling livestock to various rodeo events.
Before five such truckloads of animals will roll into Sheridan this week, Sankey and Scharping have a significant amount of preparation ahead of them.
First, they have to check the health of their animals, for both performance and bureaucratic reasons. The stock contractors select the healthiest animals for transport because they are likely to perform the best, Scharping said. To choose those animals, Scharping and Sankey ask themselves: Which animals are we doctoring? Which animals are performing well? Do certain animals need time off? The answers to those questions determine which livestock are loaded onto the semi trucks.
“We try to put the absolute best set we can together for Sheridan. That’s an important rodeo for us,” Scharping said.
For Sankey — who provides much of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s roping and wrestling cattle, in contrast to Scharping and Phenom Genetics’ bucking bulls — there are a few additional requirements when determining which animals to load up. All of the roping and wrestling cattle need to be a consistent size, Sankey said, to ensure rodeo participants receive fair treatment during competition.
For this to happen — and to be in accordance with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association regulations — Sankey said the cattle provided for steer wrestling as well as steer roping and team roping must be Mexican Corriente steers, imported from Mexico. Although PRCA rules only require steer wrestling cattle be Mexican Corriente steers, Sankey said the Mexican cattle have smaller bodies but larger horn bases than American cattle would at the same age, making them better performers during events requiring horns. So Sankey said he imports the steers from Mexico.
Meanwhile, Sankey explained, the stock contractors must collect and maintain paperwork — demonstrating the animals’ ownership and clean bill of health — to legally transport the animals across state lines. All transported cattle must test negative for tuberculosis before entering Wyoming, while all transported horses need a negative Coggins test, certifying their lack of equine infectious anemia.
Once animals have been chosen for transport, Sankey said it’s essential all of the transportation vehicles are mechanically sound and ready to drive so that the rodeo animals can be transported as quickly as possible.
Sankey explained the need for efficiency like this: If a truck transporting Doritos chips breaks down, the driver can spend a few hours on the side of the road fixing the truck or awaiting assistance because the cargo is nonperishable. If a stock contractor’s truck breaks down, pulling over can result in serious health risks to the livestock inside or make the animal athletes miss their competition.
“Transporting our livestock is the biggest issue with keeping them healthy,” Sankey said.
In addition to ensuring their trucks are clean, Sankey said it’s essential the trucks are not delayed by mechanical failure.
After transporting five truckloads of hopefully healthy animals from their Montana ranch to Sheridan, Scharping and Sankey will be able to actually enjoy the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
The two stock contractors agreed the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s knowledgeable crowd and enthusiastic spectators makes for a rousing competition.
“What I love about Sheridan is: the crowd is always into it. They know what they’re watching,” Scharping said.
This year, spectators will also be allowed an additional perspective at this year’s “Meet the Stock Stars” chute tours. Scharping said he’s looking forward to leading the tours with Sankey to offer visitors more information about animal athletes participating in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and how they’re cared for on the rodeo circuit.
Finally Sankey said he enjoys the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s unique identity, which he said is particularly attached to the World Championship Indian Relay races.
“Every rodeo…has got its own identity,” Sankey said. “That one is as cool as any rodeo that we go to."